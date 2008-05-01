The Beheadmaster

It would seem that the UN does not just employ people who are either friendly with terrorists or sh*t-scared of them. They also employ the terrorists themselves.

One person was killed and three were wounded Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a metal shop in Rafah, according to Palestinian security and medical sources. Israel Defense Forces confirmed the airstrike. The person killed was the deputy commander of the Islamic Jihad military wing, according to the Palestinian sources, who said he also served as a school headmaster at a United Nations Relief and Works Agency school.

What’s the bet they’re using PA textbooks at that school?

And what’s UNRWA’s response to this?

UNRWA spokesman Chris Gunnes said he could not immediately confirm that the person was employed by the United Nations, and added that staff members who bring politics into U.N. institutions are fired immediately for violating staff rules.

Because we all know the politics is the problem here, and not the fact he was a freakin’ terrorist.