Vox Staffer Claims “Nazis Had A Lot Of Good Ideas” (UPDATED)

Vox is the left wing website known for dumbing down everything on the internet, claiming that Israel planned to shut down a bridge that connected Gaza with the West Bank, and making a ridiculously inaccurate video attempting explain the Arab-Israeli conflict in ten minutes. One of its staffers, Matthew Yglesias, tweeted today,
https://twitter.com/mattyglesias/status/695638493855379457
If this was supposed to be sarcastic or a joke, well, it’s not funny. At all.
He was referring to the concept of risk-weighted capital requirements for banks, which is a concept that Federal Reserve and other global bank regulators use today. In light of Vox’s record of egregious errors, however, I have a hard time believing that Yglesias understands what that means.
H/T Omri Ceren
Update: If there’s a bright side to this, it’s the responses the tweet generated.
@mattyglesias pic.twitter.com/QolIn6Uvsh
— Jaime Mendoza (@J_Mendoza8) February 5, 2016
https://twitter.com/int0c/status/695651108409180161
@mattyglesias @M_C_Klein @MattZeitlin Jews everywhere appreciate this insightful and well-reasoned analysis.
— DJ MTP (Mike Larson) (@MLThePerformer) February 5, 2016
@mattyglesias @MattZeitlin @M_C_Klein Wow…the ignorance us strong with this one. Never go full Vox…never.
— Daniel Bobke (@DanielBobke) February 5, 2016
@mattyglesias @MattZeitlin @M_C_Klein THIS TWEET IS 1h37m OLD AND UNDELETED
— Jister Mackpots 🌹 (@brohammersdad) February 5, 2016
@mattyglesias "A lot"? Ok, name 5. Though I suspect it might be easier if you just @MattZeitlin @M_C_Klein pic.twitter.com/RVXghwvko3
— Gabriel Brönnimann (@broennimann) February 5, 2016
https://twitter.com/ymlevine/status/695654415286534144
https://twitter.com/ohyougatherer/status/695651948217942017
Please help ensure Israellycool can keep going, by donating one time or monthly