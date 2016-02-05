Vox Staffer Claims “Nazis Had A Lot Of Good Ideas” (UPDATED)

Vox is the left wing website known for dumbing down everything on the internet, claiming that Israel planned to shut down a bridge that connected Gaza with the West Bank, and making a ridiculously inaccurate video attempting explain the Arab-Israeli conflict in ten minutes. One of its staffers, Matthew Yglesias, tweeted today,

If this was supposed to be sarcastic or a joke, well, it’s not funny. At all.

He was referring to the concept of risk-weighted capital requirements for banks, which is a concept that Federal Reserve and other global bank regulators use today. In light of Vox’s record of egregious errors, however, I have a hard time believing that Yglesias understands what that means.

H/T Omri Ceren

Update: If there’s a bright side to this, it’s the responses the tweet generated.

