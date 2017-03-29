A UN Report That Paints Israel In A Positive Light!

It’s true: The UN just released its annual Human Development Report, which ranks where people live long, healthy lives (i.e. the countries that are best to live in). Analyzing 195 countries across a number of categories such as life expectancy, education, gender equality, and financial wealth, here are the countries that scored the highest:

That’s Israel in 19th place, ahead of Luxembourg, France and Belgium.

It makes sense; we already saw this month that Israel ranked 9th out of 163 countries in the Bloomberg Global Health Index, and 11th out of 150 countries in the World Happiness Report.

But it is surprising, given this is a UN report.