Eddie Izzard’s Response To Palestine Marathon Organizers Shows Extent They Screwed Up

Yesterday I posted about the Palestine Marathon organizers banning comedian Eddie Izzard from running, all because he had the temerity to perform in Israel.

Today the Daily Mail has reported his response. And it shows just what a dumbass move the Palestinian Marathon organizers pulled.

Speaking to MailOnline today, Izzard said: ‘As someone who was born in Yemen, I took political advice before deciding to perform a show in Tel Aviv, Israel. ‘I came to the conclusion that as there are many different feelings on this subject and that if I was trying to be balanced, I should do something in Israel and something in the Occupied Palestinian Territories as well. ‘So, as someone who is well known for my comedy and my marathon running, I decided to perform the show in Tel Aviv and also run the Palestine Marathon in Bethlehem. ‘I have now performed my show in Tel Aviv but even though the Palestinian Authority are allowing me to run in the Palestine Marathon, others do not want me to run. ‘All I wanted to do was to try and bring a little extra focus to the Palestine Marathon and to the situation there. But if they would rather I didn’t, I’m fine with that. ‘But good luck to all the runners and I hope they run great marathons.’

Izzard seems more than sympathetic to the palestinian cause and narrative, as flawed and based on falsehood as it is. He would have been quite the ambassador for them, bringing positive publicity to their plight. Instead, they behaved like impetuous children who did not get their own way, and missed the propaganda value of his participation.

As Abba Eban once said, the palestinians “never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity.”