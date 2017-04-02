Did An Israeli Discover the Secret Identity Of ‘Banksy’?

Could be.

A woman claims to have captured footage of the elusive artist, Banksy, as he worked at an exhibition in Israel.

The world’s most famous street artist recently opened an interactive exhibition at a hotel in Bethlehem.

But a witness claimed she filmed him days before at an art show at a shopping mall curated by his former manager in nearby Israel.

The Israeli exhibition, The Art of Banksy, is due to open in the Arena mall in Herzliya Marina, not far from Tel Aviv.

The city is one of the most expensive places in Israel.

A witness at the shopping centre, who asked not to be named, said: ‘The mall opens at 10am but if you need to be there earlier you have to sign your name.

‘What was really weird was that when I came in and I had to sign my name, I noticed an English name and said to the security guard “who is that?”

‘He said it was an artist from England.’

The footage was snapped on a mobile phone, showing a man wearing a bucket hat and camouflage trousers.

He was filmed walking around an art studio carrying a stencil before looking at the camera and putting up a hand to cover his face.

The woman said: ‘The guy in the video is maybe around 40, the door was open and the smell of spray paint was really strong. He’s not Israeli for sure.

‘I’m not what you’d call a huge fan, but I was saying to myself ‘oh my god, it’s him. I think it’s Banksy.’