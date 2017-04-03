WATCH: The Moment Jessica Biel Discovers Her Ancestors Were Jewish

Actress Jessica Biel aka Mrs Justin Timberlake recently appeared on TLC series Who Do You Think You Are? 

On the show, she discovers her ancestors were Jewish, which is apparently a huge surprise to her.

From the JC:

In the latest episode of the American version of the Who Do You Think You Are genealogy show, the star of TheIllusionist and the A-Team discovered that her surname came from her great-great-grandparents. Morris and Ottilia Biel were Jewish immigrants who arrived in America from the Austro-Hungarian empire in the 1880s.

Ms Biel, who is married to pop-singer Justin Timberlake, said that she was “really interested into diving into this Jewish culture a little more”.

“My friends are really into this”, she said.

“They say they’re going to throw me a barmitzvah.”

Maybe she just knew after all.

