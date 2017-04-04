Israel Haters Fall For Hoax “Dead Sea Apartheid” Petition

For the last few days, a petition to “stop Israeli apartheid” at the Dead Sea has been circulating.

And while many rightly smelt something fishy about it, others floundered as they fell for the hoax, hook, line and sinker.

On March 29, a guy named Ian Brown in the United Kingdom started a Change.org petition titled, “Stop Israeli apartheid against Dead Sea fishermen – make Israel give them a fair deal.” The petition says the following Since Israel took control of the West Bank in 1967: It has not issued a single fishing permit to Palestinian fishermen for fishing in the Dead Sea.

Irrigation projects have reduced the supply of fresh water entering the Dead Sea.

It has allowed millions of Zionist tourists to bathe in the Dead Sea and to remove minerals from it, whilst not a single fish has been legally caught by local fishermen. Due to salinification, experts estimate that in 20 years’ time there will be NO fish left in the Dead Sea. We need to act NOW. The Tories have made precisely no statement about this issue since being elected in 2010. They clearly do not care about Palestinian fishermen. This petition will be sent to Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Her Majesty’s Opposition: as a self-described friend of Hamas and Hezbollah, we hope he can be relied upon to lead the fight against this Zionist aggression. This petition, of course, is a gag. The Dead Sea, which is situated between Israel, the disputed territories of Judea and Samaria, and Jordan, gets its name because its salt content is so high that it cannot sustain life. The petition also makes fun of Jeremy Corbyn, the leftist Leader of the Opposition in the United Kingdom’s parliament who referred to the genocidal terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah as “friends” of his cause. In short, the petition was intended to mock how anti-Israel zealots will find any excuse to blame Israel (read as the Jews) for the Palestinian leadership’s failure to create a peaceful solution between Israelis and Palestinian-Arabs. However, many leftists took the bait and started slamming Israel and the “Zionists” for their supposed oppression of Palestinian-Arab fisherman from granting access to the Dead Sea.

Anyone following this blog or even the outside world should not be surprised by this. The anti-Israel crowd will believe anything that paints Israel in a bad light, no matter how ridiculous the claim. Isn’t that right, Richard?

And, in this particular case, we have seen this very claim made by one of them.

Their stupidity and ignorance would actually be hilarious, were it not for the fact they support those who very much want us dead.