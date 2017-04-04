WATCH: Antisemitism At Cork Conference

Journalist and occasional Israellycool contributor David Collier just attended a conference of academics and Israel haters, held in Cork, Ireland, documenting on his blog the disturbing things he heard – including outright antisemitism. You can read about it here, here and here.

Here is one example David filmed: A question suggesting Zionists deliberately deprive their children of affection to create monsters – and the reaction from the panel.

These haters have it all wrong – it is actually the people they support who raise their children to commit heinous acts.