British Board of Film Classification Classifies Israellycool As A Hate Site

A few weeks ago, a reader in the UK alerted me to this message they received when trying to access Israellycool.

Thoroughly rejecting any suggestion Israellycool is about, or somehow promotes, “weapons, violence, gore and hate”, I contacted Sky Broadband, who promised they had passed details of the website to their content list provider Symantec, to ensure that the correct category would be assigned to the site.

But I had to know why the site was assigned to the troublesome and unfair category to begin with. This is the response I received when I asked:

It has been found that some of the content on this site fits the category definition for Hate. The guide for this category is below Hate Sites which advocate hostility, aggression and the denigration of an individual or group on the basis of race, religion, gender, nationality, ethnic origin, or other involuntary characteristics. Sites that use purported scientific or commonly accredited methods to justify inequality, aggression, and hostility. This Site was reviewed by the BBFC (British Board of Film Classification) and the following adjudication was made on this The BBFC viewed the website between 17 and 22 July 2015. We noted that the site was a pro-Israel blog containing a large number of posts, including links to video content, comment pieces, cartoons and animations, all of which served to present Israel in a positive light and counter the narrative that Palestinians are victims of Israeli aggression and unjust Israeli policies. The posts also argued against those who promote negative views of Israel and its relationship with Palestinians, and promoted support of companies who do business with Israel. Although the views expressed may be subject to debate, and some people will disagree with them, they were nonetheless expressed in the spirit of providing a legitimate side to an argument. There was some material that could be viewed as promoting aggressive attitudes and behaviour, and which may be unacceptable in other contexts; however, such material was presented on this site as negative and in order to illustrate arguments against it. We found no content on the site that we would classify 18. If you disagree with this categorisation, you can raise this with the BBFC by following this link http://www.bbfc.co.uk/what-classification/mobile-content/appeals/mobile-complaint-form

What is odd is the description seems to explain why Israellycool is not a hate site. Especially this part:

There was some material that could be viewed as promoting aggressive attitudes and behaviour, and which may be unacceptable in other contexts; however, such material was presented on this site as negative and in order to illustrate arguments against it.

Either way, if you notice the site is still being blocked, please let me know.