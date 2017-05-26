Person Who Invited Linda Sarsour To Give CUNY Commencement Speech Also An Israel Hater

You have probably already heard about the furore surrounding Israel hater and faux feminist Linda Sarsour being invited to give the commencement speech for the City University of New York’s Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy. Just yesterday, hundreds of people gathered on Manhattan’s 42nd street to protest it.

And it is outrageous that a hatemonger like Sarsour should be invited to give the commencement speech. The question is why was she, of all people, invited?

The official reason given by the person who invited her – Ayman El-Mohandes, Dean of the Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy – is here. He refers to her as “a leader who has been successful as a community organizer, recognized by national leaders, and who has emphasized women’s health issues in the New York area.”

And I’d think Sarsour, a darling of the liberal left, would be a popular choice among the majority of the student population.

But I posit there is more to it than just that. Dean Ayman El-Mohandes, who invited her, shares more in common with Sarsour than the Muslim faith.

A look at some of his past tweets shows that he, like Sarsour, is no fan of Israel – to say the least.

"@TallyAnnaE: Bibi: Wait, the Arabs Love Me! @TPM http://t.co/JyJjON1azc… US 'reassessing' position on Israel." Truly hilarious read it — ayman el-mohandes (@MohandesDean) March 20, 2015

Welcome to Netanyahu's unified Israel, one state where 50% are not welcome to vote.. Oh they're Arabs you know!! — ayman el-mohandes (@MohandesDean) March 18, 2015

@ChemiShalev @TallyAnnaE Very sad commentary from a politician who wants a unified Israel, so now we throw the Arabs in the sea? — ayman el-mohandes (@MohandesDean) March 18, 2015

@HuffPostPol Amazed at the contrast in Israel's interpretation of right to freedom of expression, inside Israel one thing, in France another — ayman el-mohandes (@MohandesDean) March 11, 2015

Can't afford to remain silent in the face of corruption & oppression in ME, including Arab regimes & Israel, we all suffer the consequences — ayman el-mohandes (@MohandesDean) February 5, 2015

“@KenRoth: Six months after crushing war, Gaza "scenes of misery are one of the few things in abundance." Roots of extremism: desperation. — ayman el-mohandes (@MohandesDean) February 15, 2015

Clearly, El-Mohandes is not bothered by Sarsour’s hate-filled statements on Israel. The question now is will he allow Sarsour to express them in her upcoming speech – or even encourage her to do so?