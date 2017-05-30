Ex NFL Great Tiki Barber To Be Honorary Grand Marshal At NYC Israel Parade

I may not be too familar with the NFL (Aussie Rules football forever, for this ex-pat Aussie), but I do recognize a mensch.

Former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber will be an honorary grand marshal of the Celebrate Israel Parade in Manhattan on Sunday.

Barber says in a statement Tuesday that Israel “holds a very special place” in his heart.

In 2005, Barber went to Israel as the guest of then Vice Premier Shimon Peres, whom he’d met at a New York restaurant. The NFL veteran joined efforts of the Peres Peace Center to promote peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

The player-turned-analyst made his second visit in March. Barber was a guest of the Israel Tourism Ministry and ran in the Jerusalem Marathon.