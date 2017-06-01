French Town Unveils Marvel of Israeli Technology

Another day, another Israeli invention comes to light. Literally.

A solar tree with giant square leaves that convert sunlight into electricity was unveiled in the central French town of Nevers on Monday, allowing passers-by to charge their phones, surf the internet…or just enjoy the shade.

The town of 37,000 on the Loire river is the first in Europe to experiment with the technology developed by Israeli company Sol-logic.

Inspired by the acacia tree found in the Israeli desert and African savanna, the futuristic-looking ‘eTree’ also supplies water and street lighting.