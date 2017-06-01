Roger Waters Goes After Bob Dylan

Rock’n’roll BDS-hole Roger Waters has again shown his nasty side – which seems to be his only side, actually – with an attack on rock legend Bob Dylan (hat tip: Steve).

In a new interview, alongside lambasting President Donald Trump, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters has taken shots at Bob Dylan concerning the nature of his recent album releases.

Talking to Billboard about his new solo album, the first in 25 years, called ‘Is This The Life We Really Want?’ the former Pink Floyd frontman went after Bob Dylan during the long-form interview.

Speaking about the recurring theme of war across Waters’ collected discography, the singer-songwriter said, digging at Dylan, “I haven’t got time to do an album of Frank Sinatra covers.”

Waters expanded, saying; “Bob Dylan, for instance, which is weird. You go, “Fuck me Bob, what is wrong with you? Why would you do that?” I guess it’s because he can’t bear the thought of not being on the road and he couldn’t think of anything else to do. I can’t believe he really has an affinity for all that schlock. But maybe he does.”

Waters is referring to Dylan’s recent releases which consist primarily of covers of classic American songs, including Frank Sinatra cuts.