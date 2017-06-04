The Telegraph Rams Israel Off Its List Of Countries Affected By Terror Attacks

The Telegraph has a comprehensive report on the latest terror attacks in London, including a timeline of ramming attacks involving vehicles around the world.

No prizes for guessing what’s missing.

These ramming attacks actually originated in Israel, with a few back in 2008, two years before Al Qaeda co-opted the idea from their palestinian brothers. This was followed by another in Tel Aviv in 2011, a whole bunch in 2014, and one earlier this year. Heck, the Telegraph itself even reported these attacks (see here for example).

So what gives? Why is Israel – the country where these attacks not only originated but have been perpetrated the most times in the world – not deserving of having these attacks acknowledged by the Telegraph now?

I think we all know the answer to this question.