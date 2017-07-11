Simon Helberg, Big Jerk Theory

Actor Simon Helberg plays Howard Wolowitz, the most noticeably Jewish character in hit sitcom Big Bang Theory.

Unfortunately, he does not seem to be a proud Jew in real life, as I discovered when I chanced upon his Twitter account and saw one of his most recent tweets.

"Human rights experts are warning that the crisis could turn deadly, especially for those who rely on hospitals." https://t.co/vm1QKtqmLt — Simon Helberg (@simonhelberg) June 21, 2017

A search of this tweets reveals this is not the first time he has sided against Israel.

When I search his tweets for anything about Hamas, terrorism or rockets fired at Israel, I get bupkes.

It’s a shame his co-star Mayim Bialik, a proud Jew and supporter of the Jewish state, did not rub off on him.

In the meantime, I won’t be watching him or the show again. Not as a boycott gesture, but I just can’t stomach seeing him now, knowing he would defend Hamas over his own people.