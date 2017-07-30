WATCH: Terrorist Stunned By Pizza Tray

Last week, I posted how a palestinian terrorist stabbed a man in the neck in Petah Tikva, before being stunned by a pizzeria worker who hit him with a pizza tray.

Now I am pleased to report we have the footage!

That is some nice handiwork by the pizza dude, Shlomi Madar, but his version of the incident from last week indicates he was telling some pizza porky pies.

After gashing the neck of his first victim, the assailant continued toward Pizza Nepolita. “When he ran in front of my shop and I saw the knife, I quickly swung down the counter-top so he couldn’t get to me,” said Madar, who was alone in the restaurant at the time. The attacker tried three times to swipe at him, but Madar dodged each attempt and the knife only nicked the wooden countertop. “At that point, I picked up the pizza platter and slammed it into his nose as hard as I could. He fell backward, dropped the knife and started running away.” Madar said he ran after the stabber, who was tackled a block away by two pedestrians who had been waiting at a traffic light. But Madar, from nearby Rosh Ha’ayin, said he wasn’t convinced the attack had ended, and he ran back to the pizza parlor to see if there was a second attacker. “Thankfully, the event was over and nobody else got hurt,” he said