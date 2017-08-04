A Small Victory: YouTube Reinstates My Roger Waters Video

Last week, I posted how YouTube had taken down my video pointing out the blatant lies and antisemitic comments Roger Waters made during a recent Facebook live session – deeming it to be hate speech.

And I was not alone. Other pro-Israel activists complained of exactly the same phenomenon.

So I appealed. And made a bit of a stink about it on social media.

Today, when I entered my YouTube account, I noticed the video was back up, and my YouTube “good standing” reinstated, even though I never received a mail from YouTube informing me that my appeal was successful.

Here’s hoping the other pro-Israel activists affected experience similar results. Although I would prefer it if YouTube wisens up to what is going on with Israel haters and antisemites reporting our videos exposing hate.

In the meantime, to celebrate, I am reposting my Roger Waters video, which to date has close to 5,000 views.



