Horsing Around In “Concentration Camp” Gaza

Regular readers know I love to point out that Gaza is not quite that “open air prison” or “concentration camp” the palestinians and haters would have you believe. Yes, there is hardship – brought on directly because of the Hamas rule and their preoccupation with trying to kill us – but nothing like what is being presented by the palestinians, their supporters and the mainstream media.

Here’s an example I just saw this morning, brought to us courtesy of the most uncourteous Palestinian Information Center.

Comedy bonus: They posted these soon after posting this

I would love to be able to afford a horse for my kids.

Sorry, but every time I see such images, I am reminded of this

