Know Your History: ‘Same Arab Race’ in Syria and Palestine (NY Times Sept 1, 1921)

A series where I bring to you news from the archives and historical documents to debunk common misconceptions about the Middle East conflict.

Over a year after the San Remo Conference (which resolved to incorporate the the Balfour Declaration in Britain’s mandate in Palestine), as well as the Franco-Syrian War (which resulted in Syria being divided into several client states under the French Mandate of Syria and Lebanon), a delegation of Syrian and Palestinian Arabs submitted their grievances to the League of Nations (precursor to the UN). And the New York Times covered it.

Note: I cannot provide a link to the full article since it is only available to those who have purchased a NY Times subscription. But I have provided screenshots below. As usual, click on the screenshots to enlarge.

This is not the first time we have seen that there was no separate “palestinian” identity, and that the Arabs in the area considered themselves part of Syria.