Jonathan Lipnicki: [Being At Western Wall] “One of the Most Incredible Feelings I’ve Ever Had”

Remember this cute little guy from Jerry Maguire?

Dude’s no longer such a little dude

and as his tattoo suggests, he’s a member of the tribe.

In fact, he was recently here in Israel on Birthright, and the experience really left its mark on him.

Jonathan Lipnicki is ready to make a comeback.

The 26-year-old actor, who starred in “Jerry Maguire” and “Stuart Little” as a child, talked to Page Six Thursday about reaffirming his Jewish faith after a trip with Birthright Israel and how it will affect his career moving forward.

“I’ve always been in touch with my Jewish identity and actually a little defensive of it because I feel one of the things we have in the states is a lot of people who want to take a step away from their Jewish identity like it’s something to be ashamed of,” Lipnicki told us. “I’ve never been ashamed of it, so going there just really reaffirmed that feeling. There’s nothing quite like the feeling of when you walk down the stairs that are above the Western Wall and the sun’s going down, and you see all these people dancing and praying … It was one of the most incredible feelings I’ve ever had.

“I was just overcome with emotion, and I was totally not crying,” he joked.

The “Circus Kane” star explained how the 10-day trip to Israel opened his eyes, not only to his religion but also to international issues.

“The life-changing aspects of [the trip] are really finding community with the other people you’re with … seeing their outlook on life despite the circumstances they grew up with there,” he told Page Six. “They’re such beautiful people inside and out. It gives you a lot of perspective, and I think that’s always something that we are missing now. It’s a crazy world we’re living in right now in the United States. Everybody is so divided that finding common ground with anyone is always going to lead to something really special.”

—

Birthright Israel is a free trip to Israel for Jewish people ages 18-26 to “strengthen Jewish identity, build a lasting bond with the land and people of Israel and reinforce the solidarity of Jewish people worldwide.” Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Zosia Mamet, “Glee” actor Josh Sussman and “Gossip Girl” actor Connor Paolo have all participated in the program.