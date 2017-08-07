Socialists Celebrate Passing of BDS Motion With Calls For Israel’s Destruction

The BDS movement claims its goals are:

..to pressure Israel to respect international law by: 1. Ending its occupation and colonization of all Arab lands and dismantling the Wall International law recognises the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Gaza and the Syrian Golan Heights as occupied by Israel. 2. Recognizing the fundamental rights of the Arab-Palestinian citizens of Israel to full equality. 3. Respecting, protecting and promoting the rights of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes and properties as stipulated in UN resolution 194.

These are three basic rights without which the Palestinian people cannot exercise its inalienable right to self-determination. The BDS movement does not advocate for a particular solution to the conflict and does not call for either a “one state solution” or a “two state solution”. Instead, BDS focuses on the realization of basic rights and the implementation of international law.

Note how they stay clear of advocating for a one-state or two-state solution. This is important, because it is clear so many proponents of BDS advocate for one-state: a palestinian one, which necessarily means the destruction of the Jewish state of Israel. And this wording gives them the wriggle room.

We have just seen a stark example of this.

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), which describes itself as “the largest socialist organization in the United States,” recently passed a motion to overwhelmingly endorse the BDS movement. Here is the action part of it:

Notice the similar language to that of the BDS movement. It’s all just about “ending occupation and colonialism” and “recognizing basic human rights.”

Except right after passing this motion, they could not hide their true feelings.

FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA PALESTINE WILL BE FREE @DemSocialists pic.twitter.com/F7IBFPHTLr — the mao kid 🌹 (@kid_mao) August 5, 2017

Make no mistake: These chants call for the destruction of all of Israel, to be replaced with a palestinian state. Their belief is palestinians will only achieve equal human rights on the back of Israel’s complete destruction.

Keep this in mind whenever some advocates BDS.

Update: A DSA member has resigned over the motion, calling it “antisemitic and racist.”