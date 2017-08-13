WATCH: Terrorist Rasmea Odeh Honored at Chicago Farewell Event

Last night was terrorist Rasmea Odeh’s farewell event in Chicago. If the organizers are to be believed, there were over a thousand there to pay tribute to her.

Over a thousand people in the house to #HonorRasmea! pic.twitter.com/s5EOmMnSiA — #HonorRasmea (@Justice4Rasmea) August 13, 2017

That awkward moment you contradict the organizers

Hundreds gathering in Chicago right now to #HonorRasmea with Angela Davis pic.twitter.com/iwOXYyVxwQ — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) August 13, 2017

Some of the event was live-streamed on Facebook, but as usual I have gone through the footage to save you having to wade through all the filth yourself, while shining a light on the sickening lies, terror support, and general moral bankruptcy of these people.

We’ll start with “low-lights” of Angela Davis’ keynote address. Note in particular:

Claims the very real immigration fraud and terrorism charges against her were all just trumped-up

Talk of “resistance to the occupation” (i.e. terrorism)

Calling Chicago “colonized land”

Mention of other convicted murderers as heroes, including Mumia Abu-Jamal and Assata Shakur (with a parallel being drawn between Odeh and the latter)

Insinuating Trump was only elected because of racists

Mention of all kinds of racism except one kind (guess which!)

Accusing Israel of trying to assert racial domination

Imploring the crowd to follow Odeh’s example

Babies cooing during the speech. Yes, people brought their babies

Calls of Free free Palestine after the speech

Next we have Odeh herself. She is first introduced as a wonderful person and heroine by the speaker, after he also speaks of liberating all of “historical Palestine.” The cheers she gets are truly sickening.

Odeh then starts and speaks for 5 minutes in Arabic (after admitting she does not know what “feelings” are!)

Note in particular:

Odeh jokingly asking if she can play a role in the upcoming Hollywood movie about Angela Walker’s life

Mention of her 50 years of “Arab community organizing” in “Palestine, Jordan, Syria..” – which we know includes the period of her terror activities

Her praising the protests against the Temple Mount metal detectors and the “victory of “popular resistance”

Her only mention of the T-word being “Israeli state terrorism”

Her lying about her immigration fraud case, claiming, like Walker did, it was solely to prevent her from speaking about Palestine

Promising not to give up “even an inch” of our rights, speaking of their right of return, and not giving up until “all of Palestine” is free i.e. Israel is destroyed (followed by huge applause)

Update: More “peaceful” words from the event.