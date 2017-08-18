Galloway School in Atlanta Includes Mein Kampf on Summer Reading Club List

Galloway is one of the most progressive private schools in Atlanta. According to its website:

Established by Elliott Galloway in 1969 as an independent day school, The Galloway School serves a diverse student body of approximately 750 students in preschool through 12th grade. Galloway has always had a unique approach to teaching and learning. Galloway encourages students to value themselves and to value learning. Students set and achieve goals based on the individual striving for excellence rather than in competition with others. Students at Galloway pursue a strong academic curriculum and are guided by teachers and staff to make decisions about their education. The value placed on the uniqueness of each child is reflected in the small classes that allow personal contact between students and teachers and flexibility in planning the best learning approach.

They have been holding Summer book clubs, in which all students register to a book club/discussion group, each of which consisting of 10 students. The school purchases the relevant books for the students and distributes them.

An anonymous source has sent me a list to the book clubs. And what a diverse list of books it is!

There are fantasy books like The Neverending Story, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and Ready Player One, deeper reading like classic Chinese text Tao Te Ching and the classic Man’s Search for Meaning by Victor Frankl, as well as Hitler’s Mein Kampf.

Yes, not a typo. Mein Kampf!

The book has been selected by Tara Vito, the school’s Middle and Upper Learning Librarian. This is her reasoning for it:

For those of you who may not know, Mein Kampf is Hitler’s autobiography. I chose this book because I wanted a better understanding of political systems and of the world before WWII. Like many, I am a firm believer in preventing history from repeating itself. I was also intrigued when students had questions about WWII and how it could happen. Those are difficult questions to answer. In our discussion, I would like to examine organizations today that combat hate and how youth can become involved in such efforts.

In other words, she is claiming to have good intentions; that by reading this hate book, students will better understand how the Holocaust occurred, and she will even encourage them to join in organizations that combat hate.

Naturally, I have a huge problem with this.

For a start, if this is the case, why all the romanticizing in the description she has provided, not to mention the mitigating of its antisemitism?

“Mein Kampf is often portrayed as nothing more than an Anti-Semitic work, however only 6% of it even talks about the Jews….which makes it a very interesting and moving story. Mein Kampf offers an interesting interpretation of politics, people, and foreign policy matters. To characterize it as simply a racist work is to oversimplify its message…No English reader has been able to appreciate these subtleties in any previous English translation..”

Update: A commenter tells me this is just text imported by a library book system. Nevertheless, I still have a problem with it being used. It points to poor judgment perhaps more than anything else.

Now consider also the ages of the students who would be reading and discussing it. These are young kids/teenagers also reading books like The Neverending Story and Harry Potter. Even if Ms Vito truly has such good intentions, can these young minds truly grapple the nuances and understand this message? Can they truly read Mein Kampf and understand that what Hitler wrote about the Jews is evil and false – especially when their discussion facilitator is someone who thinks it is a “very interesting and moving story”? How they read Mein Kampf like this and not be influenced by its message?

If Ms Vito truly wants to increase awareness as to how the Holocaust happened and teach against hate, there is no shortage of history books on the topic. Or even have them read the Diary of Anne Frank. Having the kids read Mein Kampf is so wrong and dangerous!

Consider also the types of colleges these kids will end up at. Colleges which are wellsprings of anti-Israel hate, where not only other students promote lies and hate against Israel, but also many of the professors themselves. Do you not think that when they are exposed to these lies about Israel – lies such as Israel is colonizing the land of the poor, indigenous Arabs – they will not be influence by Hitler’s writings, like this?

The Jew’s domination in the state seems so assured that now not only can he call himself a Jew again, but he ruthlessly admits his ultimate national and political designs. A section of his race openly owns itself to be a foreign people, yet even here they lie. For while the Zionists try to make the rest of the world believe that the national consciousness of the Jew finds its satisfaction in the creation of a Palestinian state, the Jews again slyly dupe the dumb Goyim. It doesn’t even enter their heads to build up a Jewish state in Palestine for the purpose of living there; all they want is a central organization for their international world swindle, endowed with its own sovereign rights and removed from the intervention of other states: a haven for convicted scoundrels and a university for budding crooks.

I encourage you all to contact the school and let them know how offensive this is.

And yes, I do want to make a noise about this. We are seeing this type of thing becoming acceptable. And ultimately, it is the Jews who end up suffering because of it.

Update: I received the following email:

Thank you for your interest in our school, which has a large Jewish population (35%). A group of Jewish students requested to read the book. We provided the opportunity and led the conversation in partnership with representatives from the Anti Defamation League and the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust. It was a productive discussion framed around modern leadership. Sherri Breunig

Director of Communications and Marketing

Update: Another email after I reiterated my concerns:

We acknowledge your concerns. We are a secular school but about 1/3 of our faculty is Jewish. We encourage all of our teachers and students to be fearless in their intellectual pursuits and a number of different controversial books have been on our reading lists over the years. The group of Jewish students who requested the book were going to read it on their own. We felt it would be best to work with them and to include representatives from ADL and GCH in the discussion about it. Again, thank you for your interest in our school.