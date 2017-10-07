Telegraph Features Israel as The Mediterranean Country “You Really Should” Visit

If you go to the Travel section of the Telegraph and then to Middle East under the Destinations section, the current feature article is The Mediterranean country you’d never thought to visit (but really should).

In it, travel writer Soo Kim lists her reasons why Israel should be the destination of choice for those wanting to holiday on the Mediterranean.

A holiday on the Med usually means Spain, France, Italy, Greece, or – if you’ve grown tired of the above – Croatia, Morocco or Montenegro. But head east – all the way east – and there’s an option that doesn’t often come to mind: Israel. Here we highlight 10 reasons to swap ordinary for underrated.

Her reasons include some of the usual you hear (such as our beaches, nightlife, food and history), but also some other less cited reasons (such as the fact we have more museums per capita than anywhere else in the world).

