WATCH: Gal Gadot's Opening Monologue on Saturday Night Live By Aussie Dave - October 8, 2017 0 1008 182shares 179 1 0 0 0 2This might be the first time Hebrew has been spoken during the opening monologue on Saturday Night Live.