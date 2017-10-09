MUST LISTEN: Aussie Radio Producer’s “Life-Changing” Experience in Israel

A group of Australian journalists recently returned from this year’s NSW Jewish Board of Deputies’ Journalists Mission to Israel.
One of them was Sydney Live Producer Zac McLean, who was so impressed and moved by what he saw, that he called the trip a “life-changing experience.”
This is a must-listen because it represents the perspective of an intellectually honest person not afraid to talk about what he saw.
Hat tip: Shirley
