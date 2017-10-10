Iran’s Press TV Messes Up Big Time In Story on Hamedan Province

In a special on Iran’s Hamedan Province, Iranian propaganda outfit Press TV speaks about the area’s importance in ancient times.

“Iran is home to more biblical sites than any other place outside of occupied Palestine.” Think about the ridiculousness of this statement for a minute. They are acknowledging the bible and the history depicted in it – which shows how the Jews were in the land of Israel well before the Arabs – yet still refer to the land as occupied Palestine!

Note also how they mention the tomb of the Jewish prophet Habakkuk – except they cannot refer to him as “Jewish”, so they settle for “Hebrew.”

It actually gets even better.

A mausoleum southeast of the city of Tuyserkan in the west of Iran is also believed to be Habakkuk’s burial place. It is protected by Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Organization. The Organization’s guide to the Hamadan Province states that Habakkuk was believed to be a guardian to Solomon’s Temple, and that he was captured by the Babylonians and remained in their prison for some years.

In other words, in promoting Habakkuk’s supposed burial place in Iran, they even play up the existence of Solomon’s Temple – the area the Muslims claim today as Haram esh-Sharif.

I also love how they play up ancient Persia’s importance in the bible. Of course, they won’t mention that the first king of the Persian Empire, Cyrus, issued a famous decree for the Jews to return to their homeland to rebuild their Temple!

Of course, given that history is not on their side, mess-ups like this are inevitable. They simply cannot keep track of their lies – or how ridiculous they are.