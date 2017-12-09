Who’s Harming The Peace Process, Really?

“Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital will only harm the peace process.”

This line is probably the main criticism of last week’s historic declaration by the United States.

Let’s leave aside for a moment that promises to recognize Jerusalem have been made by Bill Clinton in 1992, George W Bush in 2000, and even Barack Obama in 2008, a US law was passed in 1995 requiring the recognition and this past June the US Senate unanimously passed a bill recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s undivided capital.

We’re putting all that aside because this post isn’t about how Trump’s decision caused an uprising. It’s about how the only people who are responsible for harming any peace process are the people who are inciting and doing the violence themselves. Not Trump. Not Israel. Not the United States. Not the United Nations. But Palestinians and Arabs for the last century at least.

In the past 5 years, with The State Of Palestine’s upgrade at the UN to “non-member observer state”, Israel has forced to take blow after blow after blow in global foreign affairs, especially in matters involving Jerusalem.

Israel has lost recognition of all Judaism’s holiest sites at UNESCO. The fact that Jews live in their indigenous and most important city has all but been deemed a crime by the UN Security Council. Iran has been given billions despite its ongoing threats to destroy Israel.

The following image shows all of Israel’s combined violent reactions to the above attacks against the very essence of Israel’s identity:

The Arabs have reacted violently to mere rumors for the last century.

An untrue rumor that the Jews were going to take over the Temple Mount caused the 1929 Hebron Massacre. The exact same untrue rumor caused the 2015 “Stabbing Intifada”.

Also in 1929, Arabs rioted killing scores of Jews because Jews brought chairs and benches to the Wailing Wall so that elderly and infirm worshipers could sit.

If these are the reactions to rumors, you can only imagine the reactions to unfavorable international decisions.

On November 29, 1947 the UN passed resolution 181 partitioning Mandatory Palestine for Jews and Arabs. On November 30, a 5 month-long civil war was launched. 2,000 Jews were killed.

On May 14, 1948, the British Mandate expired, Israel claimed independence. On May 15 every surrounding country unsuccessfully attempted to snuff it out.

Fast forward to Trump’s speech last week. Dec 6, 2017 the United States officially recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s undivided capital.

Dec 7:

Conclusion:

If you have two children who want the same thing, one behaves appropriately while the other throws a temper tantrum and hits the other if he doesn’t get his way, you don’t necessarily want to reward the child with the temper tantrum. But if you are not assertive enough as a parent you may favor him out of fear that he will throw a fit.

It is high time the world finally accepts the fact that the only reason making any diplomatic move that may favor Israel “harms the peace process” is because of the temper tantrum the Arabs/Palestinians will throw because of it. It’s much easier to pass resolutions and make declarations that favor the Palestinians because they know that Israel won’t react violently.

It’s time for the world to be more assertive parents.