ESPN: Israel “Exceptionally Desirable Place to Live For Majority of Americans and Foreign Players”

In a piece on the Top basketball leagues in the world outside the NBA, ESPN has ranked the Israeli Basketball Premier League at number 13, just under Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL).

But it’s what is written about Israel that brings a smile to my face.

13. Israeli Basketball Premier League While the money in Israel is relatively low outside of the two traditional power clubs, Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Jerusalem, no league in the world is able to garner so many players for salaries often well beneath their market value. This is largely because Israel is an exceptionally desirable place to live for the majority of Americans and foreign players. Money is always paid on time, players are treated well by both the clubs and fans, and the quality of life in Israel is very good.