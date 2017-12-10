Worldwide Anti-Zionism-Not-Antisemitism In Response To Jerusalem Announcement

Because anti-Israel-not-antisemitic

A SYNAGOGUE was attacked by around 20 masked men while hosting a youth party in Gothenburg, Sweden, local media have reported.

Police arrived at the scene, where Jewish students had taken refuge in the basement.

A police spokesman said: “There are several molotov cocktails that have been thrown against the synagogue.

“It’s about bottles and gasoline.”

A fire broke out between vehicles in the car park, fire fighter Kristoffer Wahter told local news