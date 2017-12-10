Worldwide Anti-Zionism-Not-Antisemitism In Response To Jerusalem Announcement

Muslims around the world let us know very clearly that the Arab-Israeli conflict is not a religious conflict, but merely territorial in nature.
Yeah, right.
1. Synagogue Firebombed in Sweden
Because anti-Israel-not-antisemitic
A SYNAGOGUE was attacked by around 20 masked men while hosting a youth party in Gothenburg, Sweden, local media have reported.
Police arrived at the scene, where Jewish students had taken refuge in the basement.
A police spokesman said: “There are several molotov cocktails that have been thrown against the synagogue.
“It’s about bottles and gasoline.”
A fire broke out between vehicles in the car park, fire fighter Kristoffer Wahter told local news
2. Antisemitic Chants Outside US Embassy in London
Because anti-Israel-not-antisemitic
Tonight outside the US embassy in London; "Khaybar Khaybar, ya yahud, Jaish Muhammad, sa yahud" or "Jews, remember Khaybar the army of Muhammad is returning". They mean Zionists tho…@PSCupdates are they your banners they're holding? @mishtal pic.twitter.com/PuMaZEomEk
— Hurryupharry (@hurryupharry) December 8, 2017
3. Antisemitic Chants at Times Square
The same thing here, with more chants calling for violence and the destruction of the Jewish state.
.
Please help ensure Israellycool can keep going, by donating one time or monthly