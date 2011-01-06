Pro-Israel Blog-Off 2011

Welcome to the Pro-Israel Blog-Off for 2011!

From the creator of the JIB Awards, this new initative is intended to showcase the blogosphere’s best pro-Israel material in a fun and exciting manner.

How it Works

Bloggers are invited to submit one “pro-Israel” entry, whether it be a blog post, podcast, or video no older than 1 month. Then each week, I will pit submissions against each other. The winner, decided by a combination of reader votes and panel-determined score, moves to the next round, where they will submit a new entry to compete against another first round winner.

The process continues until we get to two finalists competing for an Apple iPad, sponsored by our good friends at Honest Reporting.

See here for the contest rules in more details.

Meet the Judges

Our esteemed judging panel consists of an ecclectic mix of hasbara professionals.

See here for more details.

Competition Results