Pro-Israel Blog-Off 2011

Welcome to the Pro-Israel Blog-Off for 2011!

From the creator of the JIB Awards, this new initative is intended to showcase the blogosphere’s best pro-Israel material in a fun and exciting manner.

How it Works

Bloggers are invited to submit one “pro-Israel” entry, whether it be a blog post, podcast, or video no older than 1 month. Then each week, I will pit submissions against each other. The winner, decided by a combination of reader votes and panel-determined score, moves to the next round, where they will submit a new entry to compete against another first round winner.

The process continues until we get to two finalists competing for an Apple iPad, sponsored by our good friends at Honest Reporting.

Meet the Judges

Our esteemed judging panel consists of an ecclectic mix of hasbara professionals.

Competition Results

Round Match Competitors/Posts Scores
1 1 Life Through My Eyes 

Liberty’s Spirit

Elder of Ziyon

 67.8 

45.6

73.1
1 2 CIF Watch 

Huffington Post Monitor

Divest This

 61.5 

46.2

51.2
1 3 FresnoZionism.org 

The David Project Blog

The Jihad threat against the West and Israel

 59.4 

58.4

58.6
1 4 Challah Hu Akbar 

Daled Amos

JooTube.TV

 71.9 

63.5

59.7
1 5 7 Agorot 

Dodo Can Spell

Yaacov Lozowick’s Ruminations

 73.8 

42.5

73.1
1 6 UltimateCultureClash.com 

E-TONE

Bruce’s MidEast Soundbites

 54.9 

39.7

50.9
1 7 Eretz Avot 

The Blog of Walker

Israel Muse

 48.2 

45.4

72.9
1 8 What War Zone 

My Right Word

A Liberal Defence of Israel

 45.8 

64.1

55.1
Quarter Final 1 Elder of Ziyon  

7 Agorot

 73.6 

71.0
Quarter Final 2 CIF Watch  

UltimateCultureClash.com

 74.8 

60.7
Quarter Final 3 FresnoZionism.org 

Israel Muse

 54.5 

76.4
Quarter Final 4 Challah Hu Akbar 

My Right Word

 81.6 

44.4
Semi Final 1 Elder of Ziyon  

CIF Watch

 76.3 

67.6
Semi Final 2 Israel Muse 

Challah Hu Akbar

 83.6

65.7
Grand Final 1 Elder of Ziyon

Israel Muse

 71.39

79.80