Richard Silverstein: Lies, Terror Support, Bigotry…

With the media once again getting duped by anti-Israel blogger Richard Silverstein, and based on a number of requests by readers, I have compiled this list of links pointing to Silverstein’s:
- Unreliability, whether it be lies or lack of factchecking
- Defence of Hamas and palestinian terrorists, or otherwise explaining away their crimes
- Ignorance of Israel and Judaism, despite his claims of expertise
- Bigotry
- Hypocrisy
- Possible crimes
- Following by antisemites
No doubt this list will be expanded over time. Feel free to send me any other examples you find, and point this list to those who consider him a credible source.
For all my posts dealing with Richard Silverstein, see here.
Note that I have provided links to support my opinions about Silverstein. You can form your own conclusions.
False claims, lies and sloppy fact-checking
Richard Silverstein mixes up Mother’s Day and Family Day in Israel
Richard Silverstein lies about Israel advocate Hen Mazzig
Richard Silverstein gets year of Entebbe wrong
Richard Silverstein claims I invented a blood libel that was in fact invented by the PLO
Richard Silverstein suggests a neo Nazi was pro-Israel
Richard Silverstein falsely claiming a palestinian boy was murdered in cold blood
Richard Silverstein spreading falsehood that Israel is killing off Gazan crops
Richard Silverstein falsely claiming a palestinian murderer was Israeli
Richard Silverstein falling for yet another spoof story
Richard Silverstein posting palestinian claims as fact, despite inherent contradictions between them
Richard Silverstein falling for fake Israeli policeman photo
Richard Silverstein falsely claiming journalist Zvika Klein is not an orthodox Jew
Richard Silverstein falling for fake “selfie”
Richard Silverstein claiming Charlie Hebdo never did antisemitic satire
Richard Silverstein falsely posting driver of a bus involved in accident was Jewish
Richard Silverstein posting as fact terrorists were “executed” in cold blood, despite lack of evidence
Richard Silverstein posting as fact that “settlers” murdered Arab boy, despite lack of evidence and suggestions it could have been “honor killing”
Richard Silverstein posting photo of demolished mosque in Israel, only it turns out it was from Angola
Richard Silverstein accusing someone of leaking “private” info, even though he had tweeted it for all and sundry
Richard Silverstein publishing false story based on anon source who deliberately fed him wrong info, and whom Silverstein did not vet
Richard Silverstein mixing up the identities of two Rabbis
Richard Silverstein posting wrong identity of “Prisoner X”
Richard Silverstein falsely claiming to be qualified as an expert on the Arab-Israeli conflict
Richard Silverstein claiming to have published a “scoop” on Israeli war plans against Iran, when same document appeared almost word-for-word on a forum days earlier
After being caught, Richard Silverstein falsely claiming the forum post and his document were significantly different
Richard Silverstein falsely claiming Israel’s Channels 2 and 10 called him the “Wikileaks of Israel”
Richard Silverstein misquoting number of palestinian civilians who died in Operation Cast Lead
Richard Silverstein falsely claiming wealthy Jews threatened to withdraw support from Jane Fonda’s Atlanta charity
Richard Silverstein refusing to correct error he made regarding reason behind a downgrade in Caterpillar’s stock
Richard Silverstein falsely claiming Honest Reporting was enlisted by Avi Mayer and Ron Prosor
Richard Silverstein quickly accusing Israel of being behind downing of Ma’an News site, despite no evidence of this
Richard Silverstein claiming IAF drone crash was really Hizbullah drone attack,
Richard Silverstein then backtracking once true story came out
Richard Silverstein posting conjecture about Arafat dying of AIDS, and years later accusing those of holding that position as “scumbags”
Richard Silverstein falsely claiming he would not reveal information if it could harm Israel
Richard Silverstein falsely claiming I did and said something I never did
Richard Silverstein falsely claiming I said something I didn’t
Richard Silverstein lying about my departure from PJM
Richard Silverstein posting lies about JIB Awards
Richard Silverstein misleading post and photo about Gaza power cuts
Richard Silverstein manipulating and modifying reader comments
Richard Silverstein falling to a sting, by accepting word of an anonymous source I created without fact-checking
Richard Silverstein rushing to post a scoop/story, only to have to change some of the facts later
Richard Silverstein posting uncorroborated/incorrect information and then having to retract
Richard Silverstein using old photo to illustrate a different story
Richard Silverstein using old photo to illustrate a different story again
Richard Silverstein posting photo with wrong caption and still leaving it up once pointed out to him
Richard Silverstein misquoting an article on Israeli attack on Iran
Richard Silverstein falling for spoof story and posting it as fact
Richard Silverstein falling for spoof story again
Richard Silverstein falling for spoof story yet again
Richard Silverstein rushing to post a story about Anat Kam, despite requests from her attorney not to
Richard Silverstein posting incorrect information regarding Arabs killed by Border Police
Richard Silverstein using wrong link (showing he doesn’t understand Hebrew or did not actually read the article to which he linked)
Defending Muslim and palestinian terrorists or otherwise trying to minimize/explain their crimes or compare to Israeli actions
Richard Silverstein condones the murder of terror victims
Richard Silverstein defends Hamas supporter
Richard Silverstein shills for terrorists
Richard Silverstein defends arch terrorist Samir Kuntar
Richard Silverstein doubles down in defending arch terrorist Samir Kuntar
Richard Silverstein thinks palestinian terrorism is very important
Richard Silverstein‘s Israel Memorial Day tweet
Richard Silverstein‘s only comment on Har Nof attack
Richard Silverstein shoots breeze with ISIS member
Richard Silverstein defends Hamas targeting of Israeli civilians
Richard Silverstein endorses palestinian terrorism against Israelis
Richard Silverstein can’t bring himself to call a murderer a murderer
Richard Silverstein verbally attacks palestinian for criticizing Hamas
Richard Silverstein defends Hamas
Richard Silverstein defends Hamas yet again
Richard Silverstein rushes to defense of Hamas again
Richard Silverstein after Boston Marathon attack
Richard Silverstein defending Khaled Meshal
Richard Silverstein seems to have problem with calling Hamas scum
More on Richard Silverstein‘s true colors
Richard Silverstein almost brought to tears
Richard Silverstein, pro terror
Richard Silverstein, insane in the membrane
Richard Silverstein outdoes himself
Richard Silverstein on Hamas
Richard Silverstein lets his guard down
Richard Silverstein on Kuntar
Richard Silverstein blaming the victims
Richard Silverstein admits that his readers likely wouldn’t be interested in anti-terrorism
Richard Silverstein shills for Hamas yet again
Ignorance on Israel and Judaism
Richard Silverstein getting mixed up on Yom Hashoah and Yom HaZikaron
Richard Silverstein getting the Jewish year wrong
Richard Silverstein calling a central belief of Judaism a “Zionist myth”
Richard Silverstein unaware most Israelis do not work on Fridays:
Richard Silverstein displaying ignorance of Israeli culture
Richard Silverstein displaying ignorance of Israeli culture again
Richard Silverstein displaying ignorance of Rosh Hashana
Richard Silverstein on misunderstanding what Selichot are
Richard Silverstein living on a prayer shawl
Richard Silverstein claiming Jews have sex through a hole in the sheet
Lack Of Hebrew
Richard Silverstein mispronouncing ‘Tikun Olam’
Richard Silverstein mispronouncing ‘Tikun Olam’ again
Richard Silverstein mispronouncing ‘Tikun Olam’ yet again
Richard Silverstein mispronouncing ‘Tikun Olam’ compilation video
Disdain For Judaism
Richard Silverstein trivializing burning of Torah scrolls, and claiming Orthodox Jews have repressed secual impulses.
Bigotry
Richard Silverstein smears Israeli Arab
Richard Silverstein insulting native Americans
Richard Silverstein with yet another racial slur
Richard Silverstein attacks Christians
Richard Silverstein racist attack on African American Zionist
Richard Silverstein the racist
Why Richard Silverstein called Chloe Valdary the ‘N’ word
Richard Silverstein, why are you such a Richard?
Richard Silverstein digs himself a deeper hole
Richard Silverstein back to making racist slurs
Bullying And Intimidation
Richard Silverstein allegedly intimidates woman at Seattle event
Richard Silverstein verbally attacks palestinian for criticizing Hamas
Hypocrisy
Richard Silverstein effectively calls himself racist
Richard Silverstein gets chutzpah of the day award
Richard Silverstein against nasty behavior in the blogosphere, and here is Richard Silverstein being nasty
Possible crimes
Richard Silverstein possibly obstructing justice
Richard Silverstein sued for libel
Colluding With Antisemites
Richard Silverstein colludes with an antisemite to cause me harm
Antisemitic Following
Richard Silverstein Neo Nazi following
Antisemitism posted on Richard Silverstein‘s peace forum
Richard Silverstein cited by David Duke