Richard Silverstein: Lies, Terror Support, Bigotry…

With the media once again getting duped by anti-Israel blogger Richard Silverstein, and based on a number of requests by readers, I have compiled this list of links pointing to Silverstein’s:

Unreliability, whether it be lies or lack of factchecking

Defence of Hamas and palestinian terrorists, or otherwise explaining away their crimes

Ignorance of Israel and Judaism, despite his claims of expertise

Bigotry

Hypocrisy

Possible crimes

Following by antisemites

No doubt this list will be expanded over time. Feel free to send me any other examples you find, and point this list to those who consider him a credible source.

For all my posts dealing with Richard Silverstein, see here.

Note that I have provided links to support my opinions about Silverstein. You can form your own conclusions.

False claims, lies and sloppy fact-checking

Richard Silverstein mixes up Mother’s Day and Family Day in Israel

Richard Silverstein lies about Israel advocate Hen Mazzig

Richard Silverstein gets year of Entebbe wrong

Richard Silverstein claims I invented a blood libel that was in fact invented by the PLO

Richard Silverstein suggests a neo Nazi was pro-Israel

Richard Silverstein falsely claiming a palestinian boy was murdered in cold blood

Richard Silverstein spreading falsehood that Israel is killing off Gazan crops

Richard Silverstein falsely claiming a palestinian murderer was Israeli

Richard Silverstein falling for yet another spoof story

Richard Silverstein posting palestinian claims as fact, despite inherent contradictions between them

Richard Silverstein falling for fake Israeli policeman photo

Richard Silverstein falsely claiming journalist Zvika Klein is not an orthodox Jew

Richard Silverstein falling for fake “selfie”

Richard Silverstein claiming Charlie Hebdo never did antisemitic satire

Richard Silverstein falsely posting driver of a bus involved in accident was Jewish

Richard Silverstein posting as fact terrorists were “executed” in cold blood, despite lack of evidence

Richard Silverstein posting as fact that “settlers” murdered Arab boy, despite lack of evidence and suggestions it could have been “honor killing”

Richard Silverstein posting photo of demolished mosque in Israel, only it turns out it was from Angola

Richard Silverstein accusing someone of leaking “private” info, even though he had tweeted it for all and sundry

Richard Silverstein publishing false story based on anon source who deliberately fed him wrong info, and whom Silverstein did not vet

Richard Silverstein mixing up the identities of two Rabbis

Richard Silverstein posting wrong identity of “Prisoner X”

Richard Silverstein falsely claiming to be qualified as an expert on the Arab-Israeli conflict

Richard Silverstein claiming to have published a “scoop” on Israeli war plans against Iran, when same document appeared almost word-for-word on a forum days earlier

After being caught, Richard Silverstein falsely claiming the forum post and his document were significantly different

Richard Silverstein falsely claiming Israel’s Channels 2 and 10 called him the “Wikileaks of Israel”

Richard Silverstein misquoting number of palestinian civilians who died in Operation Cast Lead

Richard Silverstein falsely claiming wealthy Jews threatened to withdraw support from Jane Fonda’s Atlanta charity

Richard Silverstein refusing to correct error he made regarding reason behind a downgrade in Caterpillar’s stock

Richard Silverstein falsely claiming Honest Reporting was enlisted by Avi Mayer and Ron Prosor

Richard Silverstein quickly accusing Israel of being behind downing of Ma’an News site, despite no evidence of this

Richard Silverstein claiming IAF drone crash was really Hizbullah drone attack,

Richard Silverstein then backtracking once true story came out

Richard Silverstein posting conjecture about Arafat dying of AIDS, and years later accusing those of holding that position as “scumbags”

Richard Silverstein falsely claiming he would not reveal information if it could harm Israel

Richard Silverstein falsely claiming I did and said something I never did

Richard Silverstein falsely claiming I said something I didn’t

Richard Silverstein lying about my departure from PJM

Richard Silverstein posting lies about JIB Awards

Richard Silverstein misleading post and photo about Gaza power cuts

Richard Silverstein manipulating and modifying reader comments

Richard Silverstein falling to a sting, by accepting word of an anonymous source I created without fact-checking

Richard Silverstein rushing to post a scoop/story, only to have to change some of the facts later

Richard Silverstein posting uncorroborated/incorrect information and then having to retract

Richard Silverstein using old photo to illustrate a different story

Richard Silverstein using old photo to illustrate a different story again

Richard Silverstein posting photo with wrong caption and still leaving it up once pointed out to him

Richard Silverstein misquoting an article on Israeli attack on Iran

Richard Silverstein falling for spoof story and posting it as fact

Richard Silverstein falling for spoof story again

Richard Silverstein falling for spoof story yet again

Richard Silverstein rushing to post a story about Anat Kam, despite requests from her attorney not to

Richard Silverstein posting incorrect information regarding Arabs killed by Border Police

Richard Silverstein using wrong link (showing he doesn’t understand Hebrew or did not actually read the article to which he linked)

Defending Muslim and palestinian terrorists or otherwise trying to minimize/explain their crimes or compare to Israeli actions

Richard Silverstein condones the murder of terror victims

Richard Silverstein defends Hamas supporter

Richard Silverstein shills for terrorists

Richard Silverstein defends arch terrorist Samir Kuntar

Richard Silverstein doubles down in defending arch terrorist Samir Kuntar

Richard Silverstein thinks palestinian terrorism is very important

Richard Silverstein‘s Israel Memorial Day tweet

Richard Silverstein‘s only comment on Har Nof attack

Richard Silverstein shoots breeze with ISIS member

Richard Silverstein defends Hamas targeting of Israeli civilians

Richard Silverstein endorses palestinian terrorism against Israelis

Richard Silverstein can’t bring himself to call a murderer a murderer

Richard Silverstein verbally attacks palestinian for criticizing Hamas

Richard Silverstein defends Hamas

Richard Silverstein defends Hamas yet again

Richard Silverstein rushes to defense of Hamas again

Richard Silverstein after Boston Marathon attack

Richard Silverstein defending Khaled Meshal

Richard Silverstein seems to have problem with calling Hamas scum

More on Richard Silverstein‘s true colors

Richard Silverstein almost brought to tears

Richard Silverstein, pro terror

Richard Silverstein, insane in the membrane

Richard Silverstein outdoes himself

Richard Silverstein on Hamas

Richard Silverstein lets his guard down

Richard Silverstein on Kuntar

Richard Silverstein blaming the victims

Richard Silverstein admits that his readers likely wouldn’t be interested in anti-terrorism

Richard Silverstein shills for Hamas yet again

Ignorance on Israel and Judaism

Richard Silverstein getting mixed up on Yom Hashoah and Yom HaZikaron

Richard Silverstein getting the Jewish year wrong

Richard Silverstein calling a central belief of Judaism a “Zionist myth”

Richard Silverstein unaware most Israelis do not work on Fridays:

Richard Silverstein displaying ignorance of Israeli culture

Richard Silverstein displaying ignorance of Israeli culture again

Richard Silverstein displaying ignorance of Rosh Hashana

Richard Silverstein on misunderstanding what Selichot are

Richard Silverstein living on a prayer shawl

Richard Silverstein claiming Jews have sex through a hole in the sheet

Lack Of Hebrew

Richard Silverstein mispronouncing ‘Tikun Olam’

Richard Silverstein mispronouncing ‘Tikun Olam’ again

Richard Silverstein mispronouncing ‘Tikun Olam’ yet again

Richard Silverstein mispronouncing ‘Tikun Olam’ compilation video

Disdain For Judaism

Richard Silverstein trivializing burning of Torah scrolls, and claiming Orthodox Jews have repressed secual impulses.

Bigotry

Richard Silverstein smears Israeli Arab

Richard Silverstein insulting native Americans

Richard Silverstein with yet another racial slur

Richard Silverstein attacks Christians

Richard Silverstein racist attack on African American Zionist

Richard Silverstein the racist

Why Richard Silverstein called Chloe Valdary the ‘N’ word

Richard Silverstein, why are you such a Richard?

Richard Silverstein digs himself a deeper hole

Richard Silverstein back to making racist slurs

Bullying And Intimidation

Richard Silverstein allegedly intimidates woman at Seattle event

Richard Silverstein verbally attacks palestinian for criticizing Hamas

Hypocrisy

Richard Silverstein effectively calls himself racist

Richard Silverstein gets chutzpah of the day award

Richard Silverstein against nasty behavior in the blogosphere, and here is Richard Silverstein being nasty

Possible crimes

Richard Silverstein possibly obstructing justice

Richard Silverstein sued for libel

Colluding With Antisemites

Richard Silverstein colludes with an antisemite to cause me harm

Antisemitic Following

Richard Silverstein Neo Nazi following

Antisemitism posted on Richard Silverstein‘s peace forum

Richard Silverstein cited by David Duke