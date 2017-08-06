Little Town of Bethlehem Gets New Trump Tower

Add Donald Trump to your story, and it gets attention, especially with a new Trump Tower.

Oh, little town of Bethlehem and its wall are now a feature on Twitter and in media.

"I painted Mr Trump because he loves border walls and this is the world's biggest yet least-known border wall" – @LushSux on Bethlehem mural pic.twitter.com/Qe1wbrbYlJ — Dan Williams (@DanWilliams) August 6, 2017

Biggest border wall? How about some facts straight from the Mayor herself,

Poor little strangled Bethlehem? Someone spent a lot of shekels on building this building,

an impressive site for the Bank of Palestine, even though it has no currency of its own.

While Bethlehem itself is spreading out and up. The wall does circle around in crazy ways, which would make it longer than would be, but is to give more built-up property to city.

Artists access the inside walls to do their own thing, from free biz advertising space or

more likely to promoting terror and terrorists.

However, what I really have wanted to share since a visit last December to see the seasonal tree, is what mostly likely you have not seen, unless you have taken Yasser Arafat Road to leave or enter Bethlehem.

A woman was sitting selling trinkets and begging, meters inside that entrance and exit,

next to one of the finest looking neighborhoods I have seen anywhere. It is always fascinating how new and beautiful housing developments are constructed right up

against the very walls of complaint and “occupation.”

There is more than one tower along the wall, so I am not certain which one, but I certainly prefer Trump Tower graffiti to short cuts to heaven by “saving Al Aqsa” graffiti.