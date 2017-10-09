WATCH: Adam Sandler Getting His Palm Frond On

Aussie Dave
Put on your yarmulke
Here comes Chanukah..

Oops, wrong holiday.

American actor, comedian, screenwriter, film producer, and musician Adam Sandler has been filmed making a blessing with his daughter on the lulav and etrog after bumping into Chabad rabbis near Brentwood Los Angeles.

What I love about this is not just that Sandler actually stopped to do it with his daughter but how serious he looks as he tries to do it. He is not his usual jokey self at all. Dare I say it, it seems he really wants to do it properly – for his sake but also for his daughter’s.

I have always considered Adam Sandler a mensch – whether it be for ripping BDS and Roger Waters, or other supportive comments about Israel. This just reaffirms my view.

