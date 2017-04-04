Palestinians Angry Fashion Retailer Topshop Made Keffiyeh Into A ‘Playsuit’

British multinational fashion retailer Topshop is under fire from palestinians and their supporters – for a crime of fashion.

It is all about this “scarf-playsuit” they are selling (update: it seems to have been removed).

They claim it is a ‘cultural appropriation’ of the checkered keffiyeh, their beloved symbol of resistance terror, popularized by arch terrorist Yasser Arafat.

Leaving aside the fact I am pretty sure checkered items were around before the palestinians used it for their keffiyehs, you have to laugh at their objections the “ignorant”, “insulting”, “insensitive” and disrepectful thing here is that their symbol of “resistance” has been made in to a fashion item. As opposed to, say, their own glorification of something symbolizing the murder of tens of thousands of innocent men, women and children. Try wrapping your head around that.

I guess cheapening the blood of Jews has never gone out of fashion.

