Palestinians Angry Fashion Retailer Topshop Made Keffiyeh Into A ‘Playsuit’

British multinational fashion retailer Topshop is under fire from palestinians and their supporters – for a crime of fashion.

It is all about this “scarf-playsuit” they are selling (update: it seems to have been removed).

They claim it is a ‘cultural appropriation’ of the checkered keffiyeh, their beloved symbol of resistance terror, popularized by arch terrorist Yasser Arafat.

The keffiyeh is a symbol of Palestinian resistance, but British brand Topshop decided to make it into a playsuit. pic.twitter.com/nCN5CxGKd3 — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 4, 2017

https://twitter.com/Voice_of_Salam/status/849311706358611969

Respect what the symbol stands for and remove the product @Topshop https://t.co/iGztDHNrG3 — Amir Ul Islam (@amz_islam) April 4, 2017

https://twitter.com/PaliNawali/status/849308843855183882

topshop is ugly as hell for this. it's a KEFFIYEH not a damn scarf playsuit. there is so much meaning and spilled blood behind this pic.twitter.com/L4fr5nVAmc — lil bean head (@basedruba) April 4, 2017

Leaving aside the fact I am pretty sure checkered items were around before the palestinians used it for their keffiyehs, you have to laugh at their objections the “ignorant”, “insulting”, “insensitive” and disrepectful thing here is that their symbol of “resistance” has been made in to a fashion item. As opposed to, say, their own glorification of something symbolizing the murder of tens of thousands of innocent men, women and children. Try wrapping your head around that.

I guess cheapening the blood of Jews has never gone out of fashion.