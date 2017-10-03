WATCH: Aussie Vloggers Having a Ball in Israel

By
Aussie Dave
-
0
353

Stephen & Jess are Australian Vloggers documenting their lives since leaving home and travelling around the globe. They run this travel blog,  and seem to have quite a large following: 47,000 subscribers to their YouTube channel and 36,000 Facebook page likes.

I discovered these videos of theirs from a recent visit to Israel. Let’s just say they seem to have had an amazing time here.

As someone who loves living in Israel, I really got a buzz out of these videos.


