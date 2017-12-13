Linda Sarsour, Check Your History

By
Aussie Dave
-
0
591

This is priceless.

I am guessing like Jeremy Corbyn, Linda does not realize that Hanukkah is when we celebrate the rededication of the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem over 2,000 years ago (about 800 years before the Islamic conquest).

I think Linda should take her own advice.

.

