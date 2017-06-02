Anti-Israel Rocker Bryan Adams To Play In Israel

Early this year, I posted that Hebrew news site Walla had reported rocker Bryan Adams would be playing in Israel in March. This was a surprise to me, given his anti-Israel views. Shortly after, I posted proof this was false.

Of course, March has come and gone and no Bryan Adams, so I was correct. But, lo and behold, he is actually coming after all.

Legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is on his way to the Holy Land, after announcing two concert dates in Israel in December 2017. Adams, best known for his songs “Summer of ’69” and “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” among others, will perform December 4 in Tel Aviv and December 6 in Jerusalem. The concerts in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem will form part of Adams’ European “Get Up Tour,” beginning in June 2017.

interestingly enough, this does not appear on his website, with the European “Get Up Tour” currently shown to be ending Nov 19 in the Czech Republic.

I assume Adams is aware of BDS, so I am curious why he has decided to come. He has not tweeted about Israel since the end of 2014, so perhaps he has mellowed in his old age? Alternatively, maybe it’s all about the money.