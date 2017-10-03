Roger Waters’ Hypocrisy on Full Display

According to Roger Waters’ 2018 dates for his US+THEM tour, he is scheduled to perform in Russia. Twice.

Russia, a country of human rights abuses. And it is not like he is not aware of that – he admitted as much in this interview a few months ago. But note how he stated he was “not demonizing” them.

Yep, not only won’t he “demonize” them or boycott them, but he is even willing to play there twice.

What a disgusting hypocrite (hat tip: Adam).