Roger Waters’ Hypocrisy on Full Display

By
Aussie Dave
-
0
1718

According to Roger Waters’ 2018 dates for his US+THEM tour, he is scheduled to perform in Russia. Twice.

Russia, a country of human rights abuses. And it is not like he is not aware of that – he admitted as much in this interview a few months ago. But note how he stated he was “not demonizing” them.

Yep, not only won’t he “demonize” them or boycott them, but he is even willing to play there twice.

What a disgusting hypocrite (hat tip: Adam).

Please help ensure Israellycool can keep going, by donating one time or monthly

Aussie Dave
http://www.israellycool.com/
An Aussie immigrant to Israel, Aussie Dave is founder and managing editor of Israellycool, one of the world's most popular pro-Israel blogs (and the one you are currently reading) He is a happy family man, and a lover of steak, Australian sports and girlie drinks

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Facebook Comments