The PA’s Monumental Declaration of Intent

Israeli Avihai Shorshan decided to visit Ramallah, and took this photo outside of their municipality building.

He writes (translated into English from Hebrew):

I made a short visit to Ramallah and the surrounding area. When I have time, I will write about it at length, but in the meantime this picture taken outside the town hall of al-Bireh, from my perspective says it all. In Ramallah no one is interested in Yitzhar, Ma’aleh Adumim, Ariel or the Nativ Ha’avot. Their vision is to return to their homes in Jaffa, Lod, Acre, the Baka neighborhood of Jerusalem, Be’er Sheva and other places they lost when they did not agree to the Partition Plan in 1948. They understand it well and are aiming for there with all their might, nothing else will satisfy them. I wish that the Israeli public would understand this declaration of intentions seriously and grasp it.

And we know it is not the only such monument.

Of course, this is not news, especially to regular Israellycool readers. We know our “peace partners” of the PA are anything but. We know they just wear nicer suits than Hamas, but are after the same thing. We know of their incitement and payments to “martyrs”. And we know of their love of maps depicting the entire land of Israel, representing their true goals.

But here’ the thing. This is not some map that can be hidden when international guests – including world leaders – visit. Quite the opposite! This is a huge monument that sticks out. It is meant to be seen.

In other words, this is the PA sticking out their tongues and declaring “We can do and say what we like. The international community, including governments and NGOs, do not care. They will continue pumping money into us and help fund us.”

We can all draw our conclusions as to why the international community chooses to turn a blind eye to this and continue propping up those who want us destroyed.