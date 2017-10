Ramadan Dubash, the Muktar of a village in East Jerusalem, has come out in no uncertain terms regarding what he personally, as well as “90%” of his people, want.

And it does not make for pretty viewing if you are an Israel hater or subscribe to the (faulty) view that Israel is an apartheid state and commits ethnic cleansing.

Note: Please make sure captions are enabled via the CC button on the bottom right.

.