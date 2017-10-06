WATCH: Roger Waters Concert Tirade Against B’nai Brith Canada CEO

At his show in Toronto a few evening’s ago, rock’n’roll BDS-hole Roger Waters went off on a mini-tirade against B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn, who he claims said Waters’ concerts are filled with anti-Israel propaganda.

I find it funny that Waters would be so unhinged that he feels the need to mouth off about these supposed comments, all the time mentioning Israel to deny he ever mentions Israel during his concerts. He is like a 74-year-old child.

Incidentally, I could not find Michael Mostyn’s comments in which he said this, but it is less relevant to me whether or not the concerts themselves contain anti-Israel propaganda. Either way, Waters is using his platform as a famous musician to do so, and even extending that into antisemitic tropes.

In any event, it is clear the criticism does get to Waters. So we sure as hell should keep it up.

In other Waters’ related news, he has given yet another vile interview about Israel, this time to Nadine Mazloum, Senior Editor of Step Feed. He repeats the same ol’ same ol’ lies, which I won’t go over again, but here is something I had not heard before:

A month after your trip to Palestine, Israel attacked Lebanon. Did that solidify your support for BDS?

Yeah, I had traveled in Lebanon when I was a teenager … Every time Israel bombs and attacks Lebanon, it’s like a dagger in my heart; any of these acts of aggression solidify my conviction that BDS is the right choice, using non-violence to support the endeavor that was started in Paris in 1948 – the Universal Declaration of Human Rights – and the idea of the treaty of Rome, that international law is something that actually exists, and to which all civilized countries should subscribe. So we protest when Israel operates outside the rules, laws and moral codes of the international community.

Let’s remind ourselves that the Second Lebanon War began after Hizbullah terrorists fired rockets at Israeli border towns as a diversion for an anti-tank missile attack on two armored Humvees patrolling the Israeli side of the border fence, leaving three soldiers dead, and two abducted and taken to Lebanon. Yet in Waters’ demented mind, Israel “bombed and attacked” Lebanon, convincing him BDS is the right option. Yes, really.

He then goes on about a “life-changing” experience in Beirut during the 60s, which

Absolutely … I was also taken in by an Arab family while hitchhiking just north of Beirut and [that inspired the] song ‘Leaving Beirut.’ That was life-changing as well, to be the object of that kind of Middle Eastern hospitality… For us [sometimes] it’s far easier to be persuaded that other cultures, other people are all foreign and dangerous, and of course, that’s simply not the case.

Yet Waters’ tries to persuade others that Israelis are all one way.