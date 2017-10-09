Spanish Footballer Marco Asensio Angers The Israel Haters

The Spanish football team is currently in Israel for a World Cup Qualifier match against the Israeli team tomorrow night.

About an hour ago as of the time of this post, Spanish footballer Marco Asensio tweeted this lovely photo of himself looking over the Western Wall and Temple Mount. Note the flag emoji he used.

The tweet has been already been retweeted over a thousand times and likes almost 6000 times. And there have been almost 5000 responses, almost all of which are from the haters who are truly not happy campers.

Here’s hoping Marco leaves the tweet as it is, without deleting it or apologizing in any way. Let the bullies seethe!