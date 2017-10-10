Photo of the Day: Another Apartheid Fail Edition

The following photo was taken at Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem.
Think about the image for a second.
Muslim in an Israeli hospital? Check
Muslim feeling comfortable enough to worship in the public area of an Israeli hospital? Check
Not only are we doing the “apartheid” all wrong, but we are actually a place where Muslims feel comfortable.
Now I dare anyone to find a comparable photo of a Jew in the palestinian-controlled territories – or even any country in the Muslim world.
Hat tip: Hillel Fuld
