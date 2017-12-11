Palestinian Child Abuse Most Horrid

The palestinians have released the following video, in a transparent attempt to garner as much sympathy for their cause – which involves opposing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, despite thousands of years of history and the fact they have access to their holy sites.

I am disgusted they would resort to exploiting their children like this, but not at all surprised. They have turned it into an art form, much like airline hijackings, car rammings and other activities they have pioneered.

Incidentally, that first kid is quite the star (watch out Shirley Temper!): his name is Ziad Fakhouri and he’s just 3-year-old – which has not stopped his parents from trying to exploit the living daylights out of him.

I cannot ever imagine exploiting my beloved children, even for a political cause I passionately believed in.

And look at these precious children – it breaks my heart they have landed with parents like this.

It is no wonder the palestinians try to harm our children – they do not care enough about their own.

It is exactly as Gold Meir once said: “Peace will come when the Arabs will love their children more than they hate us.”