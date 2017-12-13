MUST WATCH: Mahmoud Abbas’ Vile Antisemitism And Historical Negationism

Today, PA President Mahmoud Abbas, our supposed “peace partner” spoke at an emergency meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul, The media has covered it, pointing out thinks like Abbas saying that Washington should no longer play a role in Middle East peace talks, and calling on the world to reconsider recognition of Israel.

You can see the entire speech here. But it is the following part, not being covered by the mainstream media, that I want to get out there.

Note the vile antisemitism you just heard.

“I don’t want to discuss religion or history because they are really excellent in faking and counterfeiting history. But if we read the Torah it says that the Canaanites were there before the time of our prophet Abraham and their [Canaanite] existence continued since that time, this is in the Torah itself. But if they would like to fake this history, they are really masters in this and it is mentioned in the holy Quran they fabricate truth and they try to do that and they believe in that but we have been there in this location for thousands of years.”

The “they” he refers to is, of course, the Jewish people. I guess speaking in Arabic makes poppy sloppy.

Note also how Abbas claims his people come from the ancient Canaanites 5,000 years ago, and even tries to use the Torah to show they therefore preceded the Jews. This is nothing new from the palestinians – as I have blogged before they have a number of contradictory versions:

They have been around for millions of years

Descended From Canaanites from over 10,000 years ago

Descended From Canaanites and Jebusites from 5,000 years ago

Descended From Canaanites from 3,500 years ago

Descended From Philistines from 6,000 years ago

Abbas himself is responsible for uttering some of these contradictory claims.

Spread this post and video far and wide, so more people get to see our “peace partner” as he truly is – full of Jew hate and full of sh*t.