In what looks more like an episode of The Walking Dead, participants at the Jewish Voice For Peace national conference (which is hosting terrorist Rasmea Odeh among other scum and villainy) pledge their support to Omar Barghouti.

"Omar Barghouti, we stand with you, and we will continue to fight no matter what"

❤1000 of your supporters in Chicago #JVP2017 #JVPALLIN pic.twitter.com/Xmaj8X3Aty

