JVP Attacks Gal Gadot – For Expressing Love And Concern For Her Fellow Israelis

Jewish Voice For Peace has attacked Israel’s own Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot.

Her crime? Posting a photo of her and her daughter lighting Shabbat candles, while sending love and prayers to Israeli civilians being bombarded by Hamas rocket fire – as well as the soldiers protecting us.

Note how JVP also uses the number 2,100 for the palestinian fatalities – this includes all the terrorists killed, not just civilians used as human shields.

As a reminder, JVP idolizes palestinian terrorists, so none of this is surprising.

Jewish Voice for Peace: there is nothing Jewish about you and nothing “peace” about you.