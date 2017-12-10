WATCH: Binyamin Netanyahu Rips Turkey’s Erdoğan a New One

In case you hadn’t heard, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been lashing out against Israel the past few days.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described Israel as a child-killing “terrorist state” Sunday and vowed to use “all means to fight” against the US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“Palestine is an innocent victim… As for Israel, it is a terrorist state, yes, terrorist!” Erdogan said in a speech in the central city of Sivas. “We will not abandon Jerusalem to the mercy of a state that kills children.”

The Turkish leader has issued sharp rhetoric against Israel almost daily in the wake of the US measure on Jerusalem.

On Saturday, Erdogan described Israel as a “state of occupation” that used “terror” against the Palestinians.

“Israel is a state of occupation,” Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul. “And now they are making use of terror and are bombing young people and children.”