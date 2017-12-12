Antisemitic and Anti-Israel Celebrities Attack Trump Over Jerusalem In Lie-Riddled Letter

A number of celebrities already known for their anti-Israel and even antisemitic views (including Roger Waters and Ken Loach) have written a letter to The Guardian attacking Donald Trump for announcing recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Naturally, it is full of scandalous lies.

You report (10 December) President Macron’s comment that recent US moves on the status of Jerusalem are a threat to peace. They are much more than that. In recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Donald Trump seeks to achieve through a declaration what Israel has been trying to do for 50 years through force of arms: to erase Palestinians, as a political and cultural presence, from the life of their own city. The Palestinian people of Jerusalem are already subject to municipal discrimination at every level, and a creeping process of ethnic cleansing. In addition to the continuing policy of house demolitions, in the last 15 years at least 35 Palestinian public institutions and NGOs in occupied East Jerusalem have been permanently or temporarily closed by the occupying forces. Cultural institutions have been a particular target. At the same time, Israeli authorities and entrepreneurs have spent millions in clearing Palestinian neighbourhoods to create “heritage” projects that promote a myth of mono-ethnic urban identity, said to stretch back 3,000 years. We reject Trump’s collusion with such racist manipulation and his disregard for international law. We deplore his readiness to crown the Israeli military conquest of East Jerusalem and his indifference to Palestinian rights. As artists and as citizens, we challenge the ignorance and inhumanity of these policies, and celebrate the resilience of Palestinians living under occupation.

Tunde Adebimpe Musician

Nick Broomfiel Film director

Caryl Churchill Playwright

Julie Christie Actor

Molly Crabapple Writer and artist

Angela Davis Writer

Brian Eno Musician

Eve Ensler Playwright

Peter Gabriel Musician

Mona Hatoum Visual artist

Aki Kaurismaki Film director

AL Kennedy Writer

Hari Kunzru Writer

Mike Leigh Writer, director

Ken Loach Film director

Liz Lochhead Poet, playwright

Emel Mathlouthi Musician

Thurston Moore Musician

Maxine Peake Actor

Michael Rosen Poet

Mark Ruffalo Actor

James Schamus Screenwriter, producer, director

Gillian Slovo Writer

Ahdaf Soueif Writer

Juliet Stevenson Actor

Tilda Swinton Actor

Marina Warner Writer

Roger Waters Musician

Vivienne Westwood Fashion designer

Robert Wyatt Musician

Israel has not been trying “to erase Palestinians, as a political and cultural presence, from the life of their own city”, through force or otherwise. If that was our goal, it would surely have been achieved, given our much-vaunted military. No, the exact opposite has occurred. The non-Jewish population has grown over time, and the Jewish population has decreased as a percentage of Jerusalem’s total population!

You want to know about ethnic cleansing? After Jordan took control over “east Jerusalem” in 1948, Jews were ethnically cleansed from there. We were denied access to Jewish holy sites, they destroyed or desecrated our holy sites and graves, and the Western Wall was transformed into an exclusively Muslim holy site. Of course, these hypocrites, charlatans and Jew haters either do not know or do not care.

Note also use of the words “their own city” – which suggests Jerusalem is a palestinian city. Yet at same time, talk of a 3,000-year Jewish identity in the city is characterized as a “myth”, in a denial of Jewish history that reeks of antisemitism.

These “artists” also object to the legal purchase of Jerusalem property. Apparently, people spending “millions” of their own hard-earned money (and conversely, others receiving millions of dollars) is a crime against humanity.

One also has to wonder what they mean when they say they “celebrate the resilience of Palestinians living under occupation.” I guess resilience=resistance=terrorism.

“As artists and as citizens, we challenge the ignorance and inhumanity of these policies.” No! The ignorance and inhumanity is your own.